First ship with corn, soybeans arrives in Italy from Ukraine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy announced the arrival of the first ship from Ukraine to Ravenna with a cargo of corn and soybeans.
"Great satisfaction for the arrival in Ravenna of the first ship carrying corn and soya from Ukraine. Italy keeps promoting every effort for food security globally and in the Mediterranean, the implementation of the agreement on grain export and support for Kyiv's resilience," the ministry said on Twitter.