Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke by phone Monday afternoon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders to discuss meetings in Florida between US and Ukrainian peace process delegations.

"Prime Minister Meloni, along with other leaders, commented on the results of this new phase of negotiations, noting President Zelenskyy's consistently constructive approach. She also reiterated the importance of rapprochement between European partners and the United States as the basis for achieving a just and lasting peace," the Italian government's website said.

As noted in Rome, ahead of meetings between US President Donald Trump's special envoy and the Russian side, Meloni "expressed hope that Moscow, in turn, will offer a concrete contribution to the negotiation process."