Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:29 05.01.2026

Agro-Region completes 2025 harvesting campaign with record corn yield of 9.64 tonnes/ha

1 min read

The Agro-Region agroholding completed the 2025 harvesting campaign with a record corn yield of 9.64 tonnes/ha, the agroholding's press service reported on Facebook.

Agro-Region reported that crop yields in the 2025 season exceeded planned forecasts. One of its production units broke both its own yield record and the records of other units, achieving a yield of 11.87 tonnes per hectare.

Chief Agronomist of Agro-Region, Yuriy Lysak, noted that 2025 was characterized by cool weather conditions: spring started late, and all crops, particularly maize, did not receive sufficient heat. As a result, the harvest began almost two weeks later than usual. Despite higher moisture content in the maize, which affected elevator productivity, the harvest results, according to the expert, were "truly impressive."

"Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the coordinated work of our agronomy, engineering, and elevator teams, we were able to achieve these high results," Lysak concluded.

The agroholding Agro-Region owns 39,000 hectares of land in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions, specializing in crop production. It comprises 11 companies grouped into four crop clusters and operates two elevators: Boryspil (73,000 tonnes capacity) and Myropil (52,000 tonnes capacity).

Tags: #agroholding #corn

MORE ABOUT

20:05 17.12.2025
Oschadbank provides Kernel with $77 mln loan for renovation of machinery fleet, repair of grain terminal in Chornomorsk

Oschadbank provides Kernel with $77 mln loan for renovation of machinery fleet, repair of grain terminal in Chornomorsk

19:25 04.12.2025
AMCU fines American Tna Corporate Solutions for acquiring three Ukrlandfarming enterprises without appropriate permits

AMCU fines American Tna Corporate Solutions for acquiring three Ukrlandfarming enterprises without appropriate permits

19:57 04.11.2025
Agrotrade plants 11,600 ha of winter wheat for 2026 harvest

Agrotrade plants 11,600 ha of winter wheat for 2026 harvest

20:19 25.09.2025
Nibulon in 2025/2026 MY already transports 40,000 tonnes of partners' grain

Nibulon in 2025/2026 MY already transports 40,000 tonnes of partners' grain

19:41 07.04.2025
Vitagro to expand grain storage capacity in Khmelnytsky region by 26,000 tonnes

Vitagro to expand grain storage capacity in Khmelnytsky region by 26,000 tonnes

20:37 03.04.2025
Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

09:42 06.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to deliver additional 5,000 tonnes of corn to Malawi in coming weeks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to deliver additional 5,000 tonnes of corn to Malawi in coming weeks

21:01 08.09.2023
Corteva Agriscience expands production of corn seeds to 24 hybrids at plant in Poltava region

Corteva Agriscience expands production of corn seeds to 24 hybrids at plant in Poltava region

09:41 27.02.2023
Two bulk carriers carrying Ukrainian corn heading for Spain, the Netherlands

Two bulk carriers carrying Ukrainian corn heading for Spain, the Netherlands

19:42 06.02.2023
Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

HOT NEWS

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

LATEST

Number of loans under 5-7-9% program in 2025 up by 20%, total volume of loans issued only by 1%

Refusal to transship Ukrainian grain threatens bankruptcy of Polish transport companies – media

Fuel prices unchanged after Jan 1 excise hike, but LPG may rise – A-95 director

By late 2025, some 37 factories built or being built in industrial parks – Ministry of Economy

Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

E-audit system using SAF-T UA files launched in Ukraine on Jan 1 – tax authorities

Sources for implementing Ukraine's economic plan agree to work out details in coming weeks – Ukrainian PM

Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

Business switches to new land declaration for state land lease from Jan 1

New requirements for welfare of farm animals comes into effect in Ukraine

AD
AD