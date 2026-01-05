Agro-Region completes 2025 harvesting campaign with record corn yield of 9.64 tonnes/ha

The Agro-Region agroholding completed the 2025 harvesting campaign with a record corn yield of 9.64 tonnes/ha, the agroholding's press service reported on Facebook.

Agro-Region reported that crop yields in the 2025 season exceeded planned forecasts. One of its production units broke both its own yield record and the records of other units, achieving a yield of 11.87 tonnes per hectare.

Chief Agronomist of Agro-Region, Yuriy Lysak, noted that 2025 was characterized by cool weather conditions: spring started late, and all crops, particularly maize, did not receive sufficient heat. As a result, the harvest began almost two weeks later than usual. Despite higher moisture content in the maize, which affected elevator productivity, the harvest results, according to the expert, were "truly impressive."

"Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the coordinated work of our agronomy, engineering, and elevator teams, we were able to achieve these high results," Lysak concluded.

The agroholding Agro-Region owns 39,000 hectares of land in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions, specializing in crop production. It comprises 11 companies grouped into four crop clusters and operates two elevators: Boryspil (73,000 tonnes capacity) and Myropil (52,000 tonnes capacity).