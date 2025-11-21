Meloni backs the need for security guarantees in peace plan for Ukraine, other elements require study

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the peace plan for Ukraine. The parties endorsed the inclusion of robust security guarantees, but noted that other elements of the plan merit further study, the prime minister's press service reported.

"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for a preliminary exchange of views on the American peace proposal for Ukraine. During the conversation, the importance of supporting ongoing negotiation efforts was emphasized and the ultimate goal of achieving a just and lasting peace in the interests of all of Europe was reaffirmed," according to a message posted on the Italian government's website.

It is noted that during the conversation, the parties "endorsed references to robust security guarantees that are an integral part of the broader system of European and transatlantic stability, in line with Italy's long-standing proposals. Other elements of the plan were deemed worthy of further exploration."

Meloni is reported to be in contact with key leaders interested in resolving the crisis and will continue in the coming hours and tomorrow, particularly on the sidelines of the G20 summit.