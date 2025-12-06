Italy to invest over EUR 42 mln in restoration of monuments, modernization of infrastructure in Odesa region

During the URC 2025 in Rome, Italy signed grant agreements totaling EUR 35.5 million for the restoration of six architectural monuments in Ukraine, announced Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Furthermore, Italy, together with UNESCO, allocated EUR 500,000 for the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral. The country is also investing EUR 6 million in the modernization of irrigation systems in Odesa region and supporting Ukrainian energy projects.

He also noted that Ukraine and Italy are jointly developing projects in cyber defense, digital solutions, and railway and aviation initiatives. "I thank the people and government of the Italian Republic for supporting Ukrainians during this most difficult time. I am grateful to Italy for its assistance in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capability and rebuilding, as well as for its decision to continue providing military-technical support," Kuleba added.