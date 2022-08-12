All critical infrastructure facilities fully restored in Sumy region – dpty head of President's Office

All critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region have been fully restored after shelling/staying on the territory by the Russian military forces, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said at a briefing on Friday.

At the same time, according to him, the region continues to be subjected to numerous attacks and bombardments by Russian aircraft and artillery.

In Okhtyrka and Trostianets districts, the restoration of damaged property of residents continues. Moreover, all critical infrastructure facilities have been fully restored. The administrative buildings of the Okhtyrka city district court, the premises of a fire station of Trostianets and Sumy resumed work.

In addition, Tymoshenko said, repair work continues in Zhytomyr region: at the Korolyov Zhytomyr Military Institute and Zhytomyr Automobile and Road College of the National Transport University, the glazing and repair of building facades have been completed almost in full. The roof of these buildings is also prepared for cold and bad weather. Defects on the facade have been eliminated in the Regional Museum of Local Lore.

According to Tymoshenko, the Zhytomyr Regional Perinatal Center, the Center for Primary Sanitary Care, Hospital No. 2, the outpatient clinic for general practice of family medicine in the village of Vakulenchuk are working as usual.

In addition, the roof has been repaired and windows have been replaced at the Malyn Culture and Leisure Center. The private buildings of the Brusyliv, Vilshanka, Volytsia and Horodotska communities have been almost completely restored.

In Kharkiv region, the deputy head of the President's Office said, daily monitoring of information on Russian war crimes is carried out. However, the number of damaged critical infrastructure and housing stock continues to grow. At the same time, the Kharkiv regional road service continues to eliminate the consequences of Russian aggression.

In Chernihiv region, demining of the territory previously occupied by the military of the Russian Federation continues. According to Tymoshenko, complete demining could take several years.