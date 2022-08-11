Facts

17:07 11.08.2022

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

2 min read
About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

About 13,000 Belarusian servicemen had signed an agreement to participate in the war against Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"Six battalions of the Belarusian Armed Forces are deployed along Ukraine's state border and performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. According to reports, Russia continues to draw Belarus into a full-scale war against Ukraine. According to preliminary data, up to 13,000 active and former servicemen of the Belarusian special operations forces, as well as OMON [Special Purpose Mobile Unit], signed an agreement to participate in the war against Ukraine," he said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform on Thursday.

Hromov also noted that in addition to its own armed forces, Russia invites foreign representatives to the training grounds of Belarus.

"So, on August 3, the first foreign teams from the Russian Federation, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Cameroon, Tajikistan, Syria, Laos and Mali arrived at the Machulishchy airfield (Minsk region). On August 8, a team of personnel from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School was seen. All this is carried out to create a picture of the so-called international military cooperation of the aggressor," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the main motive of the representatives of the occupying troops is material and financial, and there is no ideological component in their actions. "No one believes in denazification, in protecting the rights of the Russian-speaking population. Fear and money are the main factors of the Russian military presence," he stressed.

Tags: #belarus #soldiers

MORE ABOUT

17:44 11.08.2022
General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

15:24 09.08.2022
Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

16:59 21.07.2022
There is risk of sabotage, reconnaissance groups' penetration into Ukraine from Belarus – intelligence agency

There is risk of sabotage, reconnaissance groups' penetration into Ukraine from Belarus – intelligence agency

13:58 13.07.2022
Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

14:39 05.07.2022
Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

18:11 30.06.2022
Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

09:36 27.06.2022
Zelensky to Belarus citizens: You are being drawn into war

Zelensky to Belarus citizens: You are being drawn into war

12:29 25.06.2022
Missile attack from territory of Belarus a provocation by Russia to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine – intelligence

Missile attack from territory of Belarus a provocation by Russia to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine – intelligence

16:21 23.06.2022
Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

12:12 21.06.2022
Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

UK to send Ukraine three more MLRS, significant number of missiles for them – Defense Minister

LATEST

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

McDonald's introduces phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv, western Ukraine

Israeli Embassy in Ukraine hands over 50,000 packages of ready meals to Kyiv, they to be donated to AFU – Klitschko

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

Dpty Head of President’s Office Tymoshenko announces completion of joint developments with Zelensky on implementation of Ukraine’s recovery, modernization plan

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

AD
AD
AD
AD