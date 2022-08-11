About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

About 13,000 Belarusian servicemen had signed an agreement to participate in the war against Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"Six battalions of the Belarusian Armed Forces are deployed along Ukraine's state border and performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. According to reports, Russia continues to draw Belarus into a full-scale war against Ukraine. According to preliminary data, up to 13,000 active and former servicemen of the Belarusian special operations forces, as well as OMON [Special Purpose Mobile Unit], signed an agreement to participate in the war against Ukraine," he said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform on Thursday.

Hromov also noted that in addition to its own armed forces, Russia invites foreign representatives to the training grounds of Belarus.

"So, on August 3, the first foreign teams from the Russian Federation, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Cameroon, Tajikistan, Syria, Laos and Mali arrived at the Machulishchy airfield (Minsk region). On August 8, a team of personnel from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School was seen. All this is carried out to create a picture of the so-called international military cooperation of the aggressor," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the main motive of the representatives of the occupying troops is material and financial, and there is no ideological component in their actions. "No one believes in denazification, in protecting the rights of the Russian-speaking population. Fear and money are the main factors of the Russian military presence," he stressed.