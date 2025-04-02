Zelenskyy meeting with wounded soldiers in Dnipro

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is at the city of Dnipro, where he visited a medical facility where Ukrainian servicemen are being treated after being wounded.

“I visited our defenders, spoke with them, and presented state awards. I thank every warrior for their vital fight, for their courage, service, and for defending our country! I wish them all a speedy recovery. Special thanks to the medical workers who treat, support, and bring our defenders back to life every single day,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.