Facts

17:06 10.08.2022

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

1 min read
It is vital to end the active phase of the war before the onset of winter, since the risks of Russian attacks on Ukraine's thermal power infrastructure remain, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"Of course, such risks [missile attacks on thermal power facilities] persist throughout the war. The Russian army continues to attack our infrastructure facilities. This is one of their goals, they don't even hide it. Accordingly, this is one of the reasons why we want to take maximum measures to end the active part of the war before the end of autumn," Yermak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, this is a difficult and ambitious task, but vital.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the goal of de-occupation is achieved. And, accordingly, we explain this to our partners. They share our position," he added.

At the same time, the head of the President’s Office stressed that the longer Russian troops are in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and try to dig in there, the more difficult it will be to de-occupy these territories.

Tags: #war #yermak

