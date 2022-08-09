Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to speed up action in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail.

"We are actively informing the world about Russian nuclear blackmail – about the shelling and mining of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. There are already responses from the international community. But we need to speed up the response," he said in a traditional video message on Monday evening.

Russia, Zelensky said, would not heed words and worries. "We need new sanctions against the terrorist state and the entire Russian nuclear industry for creating the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. The world should not forget about Chornobyl and remember that Zaporizhia NPP is the largest in Europe. The Chornobyl disaster is an explosion in one reactor, Zaporizhia NPP is six power units," he stressed.