Facts

09:15 09.08.2022

Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

1 min read
Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to speed up action in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail.

"We are actively informing the world about Russian nuclear blackmail – about the shelling and mining of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. There are already responses from the international community. But we need to speed up the response," he said in a traditional video message on Monday evening.

Russia, Zelensky said, would not heed words and worries. "We need new sanctions against the terrorist state and the entire Russian nuclear industry for creating the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. The world should not forget about Chornobyl and remember that Zaporizhia NPP is the largest in Europe. The Chornobyl disaster is an explosion in one reactor, Zaporizhia NPP is six power units," he stressed.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

16:23 08.08.2022
ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

12:48 08.08.2022
Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

10:15 08.08.2022
Zelensky meets with American actress Jessica Chastain

Zelensky meets with American actress Jessica Chastain

09:35 08.08.2022
Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

14:46 06.08.2022
Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

13:43 06.08.2022
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

13:10 06.08.2022
Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

12:00 06.08.2022
Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

11:45 06.08.2022
Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

11:44 06.08.2022
Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

Ex-Defense Minister Yezhel suspected of concluding ‘Kharkiv agreements’ in favor of Russia – SBI

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk: the russian missile could have caused many deaths during the Hasidic pilgrimage

Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

Configuration of Europe for next 50-100 years being determined in Ukraine – Podoliak

SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

Ex-Defense Minister Yezhel suspected of concluding ‘Kharkiv agreements’ in favor of Russia – SBI

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Pivden task force confirms new strikes on Antonivsky, Kakhovka bridges

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

Amnesty International regrets 'distress' over their report – Reuters

AD
AD
AD
AD