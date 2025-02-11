Interfax-Ukraine
17:27 11.02.2025

One of ZNPP power lines blacked out

One of the two power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has once again been de-energized as a result of enemy shelling, the Energy Ministry of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"Another real threat of blackout at the ZNPP due to enemy shelling – one of the two power lines connecting the nuclear power plant with the united energy system of Ukraine has been de-energized again," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

According to him, due to the occupation of the nuclear power plant by Russia, the situation there remains threatening, and only the return of control over the plant to Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

As reported, since the beginning of the Russian occupation on March 4, 2022, the ZNPP has repeatedly experienced complete blackouts and a partial one – with the launch of emergency diesel generators and safety systems, the failure of which can cause an emergency.

