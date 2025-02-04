Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:31 04.02.2025

Issue of ZNPP to be raised during diplomatic mission – Zelenskyy



The issue of the Zaporizhia NPP will be raised during the first meeting of the parties in a diplomatic format, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today, this nuclear power plant is not working because there is no management of Ukraine - fair and professional. It doesn't work, it degrades, and it's very dangerous. And in any case, the issue of the Zaporizhia station will be discussed during the first meeting of the parties in a diplomatic format," Zelenskyy told reporters after a meeting with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, on Tuesday.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #znpp

