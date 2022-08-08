Facts

14:24 08.08.2022

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

2 min read
On Monday morning, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down four Russian Kalibr missiles, which were launched by the invaders from the Black Sea, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Today, on August 8, at about 10:00, the occupiers fired four Kalibr-type sea-launched cruise missiles from the Black Sea from the southern direction. All targets were shot down by the air defense of the Air Force," the report says.

It notes that one missile was destroyed in Odesa region by the anti-aircraft missile unit of the Pivden air command, and the remaining three were eliminated in the central regions of Ukraine by anti-aircraft missile units of the Center air command.

The Air Force also reports that the day before, the invaders attacked Vinnytsia region with hypersonic air-launched Kh-47M Kinzhal missiles.

"The main carrier of missiles of this type is the MiG-31 fighter jet, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers can also be used. This is the latest type of missile in Russia's service. After being put into service in 2018, only a few dozen of them were produced. Warhead X -47M is 500 kg, the speed of is more than 12,000 km/h," the report says.

It is clarified that after being launched from an aircraft, the missile rises to a great height in the upper atmosphere, and when approaching a target along a ballistic trajectory, it can reach a speed of about 12,000 km/h.

"The performance characteristics of this missile do not allow the existing air defense systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to effectively detect and destroy it. Since February 24, 2022, only a few combat uses of this type of missiles have been recorded, which the enemy is trying to use on extremely important targets," the Air Force said.

As reported, missile arrivals at military facilities were recorded in Vinnytsia region on Sunday, as a result of which there were casualties.

Tags: #black_sea #air_defense

