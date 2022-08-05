Facts

14:44 05.08.2022

After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

1 min read
Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar notes the importance of the Ukrainian-Turkish talks after the meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

"I think it would be right to think about further contacts, perhaps with our side after this visit takes place. It would be fair and right from the point of view of their role in resolving the situation," Bodnar said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Lviv on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine continues negotiations with Turkey on the introduction of restrictions on trade with the Russian Federation in connection with its war against Ukraine.

"But there are stories that do not give us much pleasure - this is a matter of trade relations. We continue to talk with the Turkish side in our bilateral format about their joining the restrictions imposed by the EU and the United States to limit cooperation with Russia. Unfortunately, their interests do not meet this, and they continue on their way. In this case, we have no direct influence on making such a decision, and we must understand that not everything happens the way we want," Bodnar said.

Tags: #turkey #erdogan #bodnar

