Ukraine, Turkey, UK should be involved in talks, development of necessary security guarantees together with USA – Zelenskyy

Negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine and future guarantees for Ukrainian security must involve all key actors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Tuesday.

"Today we discussed several very important things. First, of course, in great detail all the global processes that could lead to the end of this war of Russia against Ukraine. We exchanged views with President Erdogan. We discussed all the prospects that exist. I am convinced that for Ukraine, for our region, for Europe, it is essential that any negotiations to end the war do not take place behind the backs of the key subjects affected by the consequences of Russian aggression. Ukraine, Europe in the broad sense, and this includes the European Union, Turkey, and Great Britain, must be involved in discussions and the development of the necessary security guarantees together with America, which concern the fate of our part of the world," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that no mistakes could be made to ensure a lasting and sustainable peace.

"This is possible only when the negotiations are fair, and Ukraine, America, and all of Europe are represented at the negotiating table. And guarantees are developed with the participation of all who are really capable of giving them. And it is fair that Turkey is such a subject, is part of Europe. I am grateful to President Erdogan for his understanding," the president summed up.