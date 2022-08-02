Facts

09:13 02.08.2022

Biden signs memo on allocation of $550 mln of security assistance to Ukraine – White House

1 min read
Biden signs memo on allocation of $550 mln of security assistance to Ukraine – White House

 U.S. President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on the provision of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $550 million, the press service of the White House reports.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $550 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown, " a document published on the White House website on Monday evening says.

