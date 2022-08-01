Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

A unified state portal of assistance in the search for children has started working in Ukraine, currently 203 children are actively wanted, most of whom disappeared in the combat zone, the Ministry of Internal Affairs notes.

"As of August 1, during the period of the war, the national police received appeals about 4,242 missing children, 4,039 children have already been found, 203 children are still actively wanted, most of them disappeared in the territory of hostilities," said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlychenko at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.