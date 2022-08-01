First vessel with grain leaves Ukraine – Infrastructure Minister

The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure announced the departure of the first vessel with 26,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn from Odesa maritime merchandise port.

"The first vessel with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said on his Facebook page.

Earlier, MP of Ukraine (European Solidarity faction) Oleksiy Honcharenko in his Telegram channel said the first caravan of 16 dry cargo ships with grain from Ukraine would arrive in Turkey on August 3, 2022.

Anadolu Turkish agency said this ship is sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone and is heading to Lebanon.

The UN, for its part, confirmed that the ship is carrying over 26,000 tonnes of corn.

Anadolu, in turn, said the ship is expected to arrive on Tuesday in Istanbul, where it will be checked, after which it will be able to go further along the route.

As reported, on July 29, the G7 ambassadors arrived in Odesa to check the launch of the "grain corridor."