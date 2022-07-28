Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday kills five people, wounded 25 more – local authorities

As a result of a missile attack by Russian invaders on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday, five people were killed and 25 more were wounded, Head of Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych has said.

According to Suspilne, Raikovych made the statement during a briefing on Thursday.

The administration's head said that among the wounded there are 12 servicemen and 13 civilians.

Earlier, Raikovych confirmed that the Russian occupiers had launched a missile attack on Kropyvnytsky.