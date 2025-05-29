Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Russian occupiers have already lost almost 200,000 servicemen in the war with Ukraine since the beginning of the current 2025, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on Thursday.

"The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the year have exceeded 190,000 people (194,140). The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their effective combat work, destroying the enemy," Syrsky is quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.