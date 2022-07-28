Facts

11:46 28.07.2022

Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

The Russian occupiers during the past day continued to shell the settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroying houses, schools and warehouses of agro-industrial enterprises, said head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

So, on the morning of July 28, the invaders inflicted a massive missile strike on Mykolaiv, as a result of the hit of three missiles, the secondary school building in Korabelny district of the city was almost completely destroyed.

"One person was injured. Also, due to the hit of ammunition and their debris, the yacht club, the warehouse of the agro-industrial enterprise, outbuildings were hit. Detailed information is being clarified," Kim wrote on Telegram.

He said that on July 27, the occupiers, approximately from 18:00, were firing at the village of Lymany of Halytsynivska merged territorial community, as a result of which three residential buildings and the power grid were destroyed and damaged. There are no casualties.

Also yesterday, on July 27, in the afternoon, as a result of shelling, fields with grain were burning outside the village of Shevchenkove of Shevchenkivska merged territorial community.

09:36 26.07.2022
Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

11:36 21.07.2022
Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

10:39 21.07.2022
Invaders fire at warehouse with humanitarian aid in Mykolaiv region at night, thousands of tonnes of products burned – head of Military Administration

17:25 18.07.2022
Invaders fire at Mykolaiv, two merged territorial communities at night, 14 people wounded in past 24 hours – regional council

15:34 07.07.2022
Eighteen people wounded from invaders’ shelling in Mykolaiv region on Wed

17:02 18.06.2022
Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

14:25 18.06.2022
Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

17:58 10.06.2022
Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

19:39 26.05.2022
In Mykolaiv region, shelling of occupiers claims lives of two local residents - South operational command

12:28 18.05.2022
Preparatory work for post-war restoration of Mykolaiv region already underway – Head of Regional Military Administration Kim

