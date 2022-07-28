Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

The Russian occupiers during the past day continued to shell the settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroying houses, schools and warehouses of agro-industrial enterprises, said head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

So, on the morning of July 28, the invaders inflicted a massive missile strike on Mykolaiv, as a result of the hit of three missiles, the secondary school building in Korabelny district of the city was almost completely destroyed.

"One person was injured. Also, due to the hit of ammunition and their debris, the yacht club, the warehouse of the agro-industrial enterprise, outbuildings were hit. Detailed information is being clarified," Kim wrote on Telegram.

He said that on July 27, the occupiers, approximately from 18:00, were firing at the village of Lymany of Halytsynivska merged territorial community, as a result of which three residential buildings and the power grid were destroyed and damaged. There are no casualties.

Also yesterday, on July 27, in the afternoon, as a result of shelling, fields with grain were burning outside the village of Shevchenkove of Shevchenkivska merged territorial community.