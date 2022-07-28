Facts

09:42 28.07.2022

USA allocates additional $74 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression– Ambassador Markarova

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated an additional $74 million for humanitarian aid for Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"USAID allocates an additional $74 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine," she wrote on Facebook.

According to her, this additional funding will be aimed at providing the affected Ukrainians with basic necessities, places for temporary residence and financial resources, and will also allow them to receive the necessary medical care and psychological support.

"The priorities that we discussed in detail with the Administrator Power during the visit of First Lady Olena Zelenska to Washington," Markarova stressed.

