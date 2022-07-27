Russians hit hotel in Bakhmut, there are casualties; missile attacks launched on Toretsk, Avdiyivka

In Bakhmut, Russians hit a hotel, preliminary, there are killed and wounded, enemy shells also hit the area of Karlivska filter station, missile attacks were launched on Toretsk and Avdiyivka, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"This morning, the enemy launched three missile attacks on Toretsk and one on Avdiyivka. In Toretsk, missiles hit the private sector and garages – there were no casualties. In Avdiyivka, in addition to the rocket, the Russians used artillery three times, hitting the city center and the Okhtyrka chemical plant, the consequences are still being established," Kyrylenko said in the Facebook post.

In Bakhmut, the Russians hit the hotel, according to preliminary information, there are killed and wounded, a rescue operation is underway.

In Kurakhivsk merged territorial community, Kurakhove, as well as Hirniak, Kurakhivka and Hostry are under shelling, information about the consequences is being clarifying. In Maryinka merged territorial community, intensive shelling of Krasnohorivka continues.

"In Ocheretianska community, shelling continued at night and in the morning: most of all in the vicinity of Pisky. In the morning, Russian shells flew into the area of ​​​Karlivska filter station and Orlivka," the administration's head said.

Under fire is Yablunivka of Ilyinivska merged territorial community, where three houses were damaged, without casualties.