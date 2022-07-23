Facts

16:58 23.07.2022

Grain storage in Odesa port not hit, minor fire extinguished

A fire broke out as a result of a missile attack on Odesa seaport, the grain storage was not hit, says the head of the coordinating press center of the security and defense forces of the Pivden task force, Natalia Humeniuk.

"Obviously, the enemy's goal was to hit Odesa seaport. Four Caliber-type missiles from the Black Sea water area were launched in this direction. Two of them were shot down by air defense forces, two hit the infrastructure facilities of the port. There are no wounded yet," Humeniuk said.

Also, according to her, when the missiles hit, a minor fire broke out, which was soon extinguished by rescuers. The shock wave damaged houses around the port and there are broken windows.

Later, on the air of the national telethon, Humeniuk clarified that the fire broke out at the pumping station, "it was quickly localized and then extinguished."

