12:11 23.07.2022

Washington announces additional $270 mln of security assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States has announced another $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, which includes up to $175 million in presidential drawdown of security assistance, as well as $95 million from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $270 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes President Biden’s announcement of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $175 million, as well as $95 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds," the report says.

"The Presidential Drawdown is the 16th such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. Capabilities in this package include additional quantities of weapons systems and equipment that Ukrainians have been using so effectively on the battlefield to defend their country, including four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional ammunition for HIMARS; four Command Post Vehicles; 36,000 rounds of 105mm ammunition; additional anti-armor weapons, spare parts, and other equipment," it reads.

"Under USAI, the DoD will also provide Ukraine with up to 580 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems," it says.

"Unlike Presidential Drawdown, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from DoD stocks. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces," according to the document.

