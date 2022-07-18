Facts

16:58 18.07.2022

Russian occupiers abduct head of environmental protection service of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian occupiers abduct head of environmental protection service of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

The Russian invaders on July 17 abducted the head of the environmental protection service of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Ihor Kvashnin, and took him to an unknown destination, Energoatom has said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

It is still impossible to locate Kvashnin, the company said.

"The invaders destabilize the situation at the occupied power plant and resort to new methods of terror. They have started to abduct the personnel from the top managing positions at Zaporizhia NPP," Energoatom said, adding that the next step of the occupiers could be another provocation.

The environmental protection service of Zaporizhia NPP is responsible for pollution prevention, in particular, radioactive pollution.

