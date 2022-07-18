Facts

15:55 18.07.2022

Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

Ukraine will not agree to any solution that leaves at least the slightest gap for the possibility of a frontal attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian ports from the sea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We will not agree to any solution that leaves even the slightest gap for the possibility of a frontal attack on Ukrainian ports from the sea by the Russian Federation," Kuleba said in an interview with Forbes.

He pointed out that for an agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine, it remains to resolve issues related to logistics and security.

"At the meeting in Istanbul, delegations at the expert level sat down and discussed a number of security issues that are within the competence of the military and logistics. We understand the political framework. It remains to resolve issues related to logistics and security. Yesterday, the delegations and negotiating teams largely resolved these issues. Now it all needs to be put on paper," the minister explained.

According to Kuleba, the President of the Russian Federation may agree to an agreement based on the desire to show countries in Africa and Asia that adhere to neutrality or are more inclined to the Russian position on the war that he saved them from starvation.

"From the point of view of logic, I see only one argument why Putin should agree. This is his desire to show countries that adhere to neutrality or are more inclined to the Russian position regarding the war (in Africa, Asia) that he saved them from famine, from rising food prices. Otherwise, I don't understand why he might need it. By agreeing to unblock Ukrainian ports, he undermines his efforts to strangle the Ukrainian economy. I think he now has Russia's reputation for Asian and African countries on one side of the scale, and the unwillingness to let Ukraine earn a penny on the other," he said.

