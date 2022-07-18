Zelensky appoints SBU Acting Head Maliuk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Vasyl Maliuk as acting head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Relevant decree No. 504/2022 of July 18 was published on the presidential website.

"To First Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk Vasyl Vasyliovych to temporarily act as Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine," according to the decree.

Earlier, Zelensky signed a decree on the suspension of Ivan Bakanov from his duties as the SBU head.