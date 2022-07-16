USA to continue efforts to provide safe passage for Ukrainian grain – ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink had a "valuable discussion" with Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on negotiations with UN and Turkey on establishing grain transport corridors through the Black Sea.

"Ukraine is ready to export grain to countries in need; the United States continues engaging with partners to provide safe passage for grain," she said on Twitter on Saturday following the discussion.

In addition, Brink met with Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko. "So proud to call the beautiful city of Kyiv our home... With victory, we can't wait to realize Kyiv's future as a great European capital," the U.S. Ambassador said.