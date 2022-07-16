Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on citizens not to ignore air raid warnings.

"Now, when I am writing this appeal, there is an air raid alert almost throughout the entire territory of our state. There is preliminary information about hits in Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Kyiv region," he said in a traditional video statement on Friday evening, July 15.

"The invaders understand that we are gradually becoming stronger. The purpose of their terror is very simple – to put pressure on us, to put pressure on our society, to intimidate people, to cause maximum damage to Ukrainian cities," he said.

"I ask you once again not to ignore the air raid signals. The appropriate rules of conduct must always be followed, especially at sites that are of public importance," he said.