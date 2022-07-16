Facts

11:40 16.07.2022

U.S. sees no signs of weapons smuggling out of Ukraine

2 min read
U.S. sees no signs of weapons smuggling out of Ukraine

The United States sees no indications that the weapons supplied to Ukraine could have been smuggled out of the country, a senior military official of the Pentagon has said.

"We are not tracking weapons. And quite honestly, I mean, we feel pretty good that the Ukrainians are using the weapons that we've provided to them and have not seen any indications that those weapons have gone anywhere else other than to fight against the Russians," the official told a press briefing.

He added that they also "aren't seeing any indication anywhere else that these weapons have been provided to anybody other than the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

The military official said that the U.S. has sent the third batch of HIMARS to Ukraine, however, he said he was no aware of their use.

"I know that they're using the first eight. I don't know, you know, what they're doing with the last four. We've transferred those to the Ukrainians. I don't know if they're in Ukraine or not," he said.

At the same time, the U.S. official noted that the Ukrainian defenders effectively use the HIMARS systems, due to which "there has been significant impact on what's going on on the front lines."

Tags: #usa #weapons

