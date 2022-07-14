Facts

17:49 14.07.2022

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

The number of victims of a Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia on Thursday has increased to 22 people, the bodies of six people have been identified, Chief of the National Police Ihor Klymenko has said.

"The missile attack on Vinnytsia: as of 5 p.m., the bodies of 22 victims have been found. Only six of them have been identified," he said on Facebook.

DNA testing might be needed to identify the victims of the attack, he said. Therefore, the authorities ask the direct relatives (biological parents and children) of those who have gone missing to get in touch and provide their biological samples.

Klymenko recalled the hotline phone numbers: (050) 222 0326 or 59-42-00.

He also said that the police have found two people who were missing among those injured and one more missing person was found among the victims.

"There are still 39 people on the list of those missing as a result of the missile attack on Vinnytsia," Klymenko said.

He also noted that around 100 people suffered injuries of various degrees of severity.

In addition, more than 50 various buildings and more than 40 cars were damaged in the missile attack, he said.

The district has been encircled by the police in order to collect all necessary evidence of Russia's another war crime as well as prevent possible looting.

