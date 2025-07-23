Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the state's anti-corruption infrastructure will continue to work, but it must be completely cleared of Russian influences, and investigations of cases – intensified.

The head of state announced this after a conversation with the heads of anti-corruption bodies: NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

"The anti-corruption infrastructure will work. Only without Russian influences - everything must be cleared of this. And there must be more justice," Zelenskyy stressed.

He emphasized that NABU and SAPO will continue their work, and the Prosecutor General is determined to ensure the real inevitability of punishment.

"Cases that have been pending must be investigated," the president added.

Separately, Zelenskyy mentioned officials who have been hiding abroad for years without consequences.

"There is no rational explanation why criminal proceedings worth billions ‘hang’ for years," he said, emphasizing that society should see real results and justice in the actions of the law enforcement system.