Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:28 23.07.2025

Ukraine extradites woman who stole UAH 50 mln in fake army fundraising

2 min read
Ukraine extradites woman who stole UAH 50 mln in fake army fundraising

The National Police of Ukraine extradited from the United Arab Emirates the organizer of a fraudulent scheme under the guise of fees for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which caused Ukrainians over UAH 50 million in losses.

"The scheme operated from summer to autumn 2023. The participants created a network of controlled enterprises and accounts through which they collected funds, including in cryptocurrency. At the start, they really fulfilled several orders to gain trust, offered discounts of up to 20%, and then embezzled money under the guise of fictitious agreements: about the "supply" of textiles, spare parts, and tourist services that never existed," the National Police’s website said on Wednesday.

The participant was hiding abroad, but at the request of the Ukrainian police, she was detained and extradited for further investigation and prosecution.

The police documented 99 episodes of criminal activity. Dozens of investigative actions were carried out, international connections of the participants in the scheme were established in the UAE, Turkey, and Russia. Property was seized as part of the case: 6 cars, 3 apartments, over 25 bank accounts, and 16 crypto wallets. The total amount of the seized assets exceeds UAH 20 million.

Other episodes of the group's criminal activity were separately documented - during blackouts, the defendants sold non-existent starlinks, and during the fuel crisis, fake fuel coupons. All these facts are attached to the materials of the proceedings.

"Total losses exceeded UAH 50 million - this is the cost of over 600 modern drones that could work on the front line," the report states.

The fraudulent scheme was exposed in February 2024. As a result, the accomplices were detained and charged with fraud and money laundering on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 190 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The main organizer was extradited with the assistance of the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies of the United Arab Emirates. She is currently in custody. The sanction of the incriminated articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tags: #extradition

MORE ABOUT

19:31 25.06.2024
PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

19:47 04.09.2023
Kolomoisky appears in fraud case as citizen of Israel, Cyprus, no request from USA for his extradition to Ukraine - Leschenko

Kolomoisky appears in fraud case as citizen of Israel, Cyprus, no request from USA for his extradition to Ukraine - Leschenko

17:24 16.06.2023
Vienna court sends Firtash's extradition case to USA for new trial

Vienna court sends Firtash's extradition case to USA for new trial

18:29 31.07.2020
Ukraine to request Belarus about extradition of 28 detained militants – PGO

Ukraine to request Belarus about extradition of 28 detained militants – PGO

11:31 31.07.2020
Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

12:58 30.07.2020
Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

11:38 17.10.2018
PGO sends request for extradition of Malinovsky detained in France

PGO sends request for extradition of Malinovsky detained in France

18:28 05.05.2018
Suspect in beating of MP Nayyem detained in Azerbaijan – Avakov

Suspect in beating of MP Nayyem detained in Azerbaijan – Avakov

13:55 02.12.2017
Spain starts extradition of Onyschenko, he is obliged to monthly appear in court

Spain starts extradition of Onyschenko, he is obliged to monthly appear in court

16:22 02.11.2017
Ukraine launches procedure for extradition to Georgia of former Georgian Interior Ministry official

Ukraine launches procedure for extradition to Georgia of former Georgian Interior Ministry official

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

LATEST

Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

Limiting Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies' independence complicates EU path – German FM

Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

SBI investigates circumstances of Mirage-2000 fighter crash in Volyn

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

AD
AD