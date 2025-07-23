Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:22 23.07.2025

Railway hub supplying Russian army hit in Rostov region

1 min read
In Novocherkassk, Rostov Region, the railway infrastructure used by the Russian military-industrial complex and army was attacked, Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council, has said.

"This logistics hub connects strategic directions: Rostov-on-Don, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kamensk-Shakhtinsky. It is through this hub that the transfer of equipment, ammunition, fuel resources and personnel to the border with Ukraine is carried out," he explained in a Telegram post on Wednesday morning.

According to Kovalenko, the city also houses logistics units of the 1061st Material and Technical Support Center of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the distribution of weapons, fuel and ammunition.

"Hubs like Novocherkassk are the arteries that feed the Russian military machine. Without them, supplies to the front stop," he said.

