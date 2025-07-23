Drone strike on power facility triggers electricity restrictions in Sumy

On the night of Wednesday, July 23, Russian occupiers struck one of the facilities of JSC Sumyoblenergo, as a result of which restrictions were imposed for some electricity consumers, the Ministry of Energy has reported.

"As a result of the night attack by a UAV, power equipment was damaged. Currently, restrictions are in effect for some electricity consumers," the department noted.

It is noted that power engineers are doing everything possible to restore power to the homes of residents of the city and region as soon as possible. As of Wednesday morning, power had already been restored for most consumers.

In turn, as reported by NPC Ukrenergo, as a result of adverse weather conditions in the form of thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, as of the morning of July 23, 122 settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were completely or partially de-energized. Regional energy company crews are already performing emergency restoration work on damaged lines.

According to the system operator, electricity consumption decreased and as of 9:30 on Wednesday was 4.9% lower than at the same time the previous day, on Tuesday. The reason for such changes is the decrease in heat in some regions, as well as sunny weather in most regions, except for some northern ones, which determines the high efficiency of household solar power plants.

"The situation in the power system may change. Consume electricity rationally. Follow the messages on the websites and official pages in social networks of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," Ukrenergo has warned consumers.