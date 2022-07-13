Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

The Ukrainian leadership is doing a very good job so that the war against Ukraine does not disappear from the radar, said EU Ambassador, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

"We are in situation that a nuclear power in Europe attacks its neighbor without any reason, any cause with clearly stated aim to tear up its territory. That is too big and too grave as a threat for whole Europe security to be forgotten just like that. Indeed, Ukraine's leadership does a very good job in keeping the Ukrainian issue, war against Ukraine on the radars not to be forgotten and so far did it very successfully," Maasikas told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ambassador said he does not feel tired of Ukraine, the Ukrainian crisis among some countries.

"No. I know that for Ukraine's leadership this is one of the calculations, one of the fears. Indeed, humans are incredibly adaptable and it is in human nature that humans get used to many things. Even in times of war people also fall in love, get married and pursue their lives. This also means that something that yesterday was considered as absolutely unacceptable and unprecedented becomes part of the reality now," he said.

Maasikas also drew attention to the fact that one of the main reasons for granting the candidate status to Ukraine was public opinion in the EU member states, and so far there is definitely support for public opinion.

"It is not secret to you that one of the main reasons if not the main reason of decision to grant candidate status to opening EU's door for Ukraine was the public opinion in EU member states - of course not only that, the political class, political leadership feel and understand the gravity of the situation and gravity of the threat to their own countries. But it was public opinion, in all but one EU countries more than 50% were of the opinion that Ukraine should be an EU member state and that helped. So far the support in terms of public opinion is clearly there," the ambassador said.