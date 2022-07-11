Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars and self-propelled howitzers, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"Of course, Ukraine needs our military support. We need to support Ukraine with a sophisticated modern type of weapons. I call on all my colleagues in Europe and other parts of the world to help Ukraine with heavy weapons. We will provide heavy weapons, armored cars and self-propelled howitzers from our country," Rutte said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday.

He called on the allies to do the same.

"We need to help Ukraine economically so that the Ukrainian economy can continue to work - as much as possible, under the existing circumstances. We do not know how long this difficult war will last, but we know that Ukraine will continue to need our support when this is finally over," Rutte said.

He added that he calls on the international community to start discussing the restoration of Ukraine.