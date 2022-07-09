Facts

11:50 09.07.2022

Russians fire at residential area of Kryvy Rih from Tornado-S MLRS – authorities

On Saturday, July 9, Russian troops fired on a residential area of Kryvy Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) from the Tornado-S MLRS, killing a female cook in a kindergarten, a 20-year-old girl was severely wounded and died later in the hospital, according to the authorities.

"Some more details on the morning shelling of Inhulets residential area. It was the 300 mm Tornado-S MLRS (the kill zone with modernized ammo is up to 120 km). Shelling was from the place more than 70 km away from the area between the settlement of Novoraisk and the settlement of Kostyrka. There were 10 missiles – both high explosive fragmentation and cluster ammunition," the mayor of the city Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on Facebook.

Vilkul said that the deceased woman, born in 1981, was a cook in a kindergarten who went to work.

A girl, born in 2002, who was wounded on Saturday morning in the shelling of a residential area of Kryvy Rih by Russians, died in the hospital, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

Also, according to updated data, three persons were wounded in the shelling.

"The doctors helped two of them, and they are now at home. A 43-year-old man is in the hospital. This is the father of the deceased girl. How we can tell him about the loss of his child," Reznichenko said.

"Thanks to our soldiers, the front line has been shifted to Kherson region at a distance of up to 50 km from the city. But Tornado-S, Smerch, missiles continue to pose a serious danger," Vilkul said.

 

