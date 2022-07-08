Canada sends 39 armored personnel carriers manufactured by General Dynamics to Ukraine - media

Canada is sending 39 armored vehicles manufactured by General Dynamics as military aid to Ukrainian soldiers to help during the Russian invasion, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand has said.

"The vehicles are part of a wider $500-million package of military aid noted in the last federal budget, in a bid to further arm Ukrainian defenders with modernized military equipment," the CBC publication said in the statement.

As noted, some 39 vehicles were intended for use by the Canadian Armed Forces, but the federal government sent them to the frontline of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.