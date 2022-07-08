Facts

14:51 08.07.2022

USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky highly appreciated the U.S. assistance, but believes that this assistance is not enough to defeat Russia.

"The USA is helping us, and I want to say – they are helping us a lot, but not enough to win," he said in an interview with CNN released on Friday.

"I emphasize once again – they are helping. And we appreciate it. But we want to increase this assistance and speed up. We are fighting for our land ourselves, we do not want citizens of other countries to fight for us. The USA is a big economy, a global one, it can help us. Both with weapons and financially," he said.

Zelensky said that "the United States has a certain influence on the decision of European countries. And this is also a help. Some states in Europe wanted to balance and be ‘between droplets in the rain.’ But thanks to the help of the United States, they began to support us."

"And that's why when I talk about the volume and speed of weapons, I'm not referring to the United States. I appeal to the leaders of the whole world. I say that the acceleration of this process will save the lives of Ukrainians and lead to the de-occupation of our regions that are occupied by Russia," the president said.

Tags: #usa #ukraine

