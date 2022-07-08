Facts

14:43 08.07.2022

Zelensky: Refusal to accept Ukraine into NATO was historic mistake

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers the refusal to accept Ukraine into NATO a "historically erroneous decision."

"I am very glad that Sweden and Finland have made this choice," he said in an interview with CNN released on Friday. "It's easier, more reasonable than a bloody war. The choice of the world to accept Sweden and Finland are exactly the preventive steps that I have talked about many times. Take these preventive steps to prevent Russia from attacking territories and people," he said.

Zelensky noted that "the whole world is helping Ukraine. Someone by humanitarian means, someone financially, by weapons, but weapons are not enough... The USA supports with bicameral support. The world is doing a lot of things, but you could just take Ukraine into NATO."

He recalled the expression "If Ukraine is in NATO – Russia will attack." "We are not in NATO, Russia has attacked. I have no offense, this is a joint decision of all NATO members. We are talking about security guarantees, and about weapons, financial support. And it was simply possible, by uniting, to accept Ukraine into NATO," he said.

"For Ukraine, they found reasons why we should not be there. And Sweden and Finland were accepted. The decision is correct, with regard to Ukraine, the decision is historically erroneous," Zelensky said.

