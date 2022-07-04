Facts

14:01 04.07.2022

Humanitarian aid through US govt delivered in full to frontline without delays – MP Cherniev

Material and technical assistance from the United States is not delayed in warehouses and is delivered in full to the frontline, MP Yehor Cherniev (from the Servant of the People faction) has said.

"After the release of a resonant story on CNN that allegedly American aid does not reach the frontline, I initiated my own, let us say, peculiar investigation, which was supported by the President's Office... None of the U.S. officials with whom I spoke confirmed claims against the Ukrainian side on the use of the assistance provided," Cherniev told Interfax-Ukraine.

Cherniev said he talked with the U.S. military representative in charge of logistics in Europe, with several congressmen, with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien, who even asked the Pentagon if there were any questions on this topic to the Ukrainian side "There were no questions."

"Moreover, as a result of all this work, USAID stated that all assistance received by Ukraine is used effectively," Cherniev said.

The MP said that it is only about the assistance of the U.S. government to the state of Ukraine, and not about volunteering.

"It is more correct to call it not humanitarian aid, but logistical aid – helmets, body armor, first aid kits, night vision devices, specific equipment – military goods," the MP said.

According to Cherniev, the investigation completely dispelled the myth about some warehouses in the western regions of Ukraine.

"I met with representatives of the Defense Ministry, the border service, customs in Lviv region: I did not find any secret warehouses. Moreover, the concept is such that the humanitarian aid that comes in does not wait in warehouses, because it is dangerous. The sooner aid is transferred, and not only from the United States, to the frontline, the less likely it will be destroyed by the same missile strikes. If it were stored somewhere, it would be nonsense," the MP said.

Cherniev said, referring to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, that there are certain reserves, which are enough for five battalion tactical groups, so that the fighters could be quickly dressed and equipped.

He also said that after meeting with commander of the medical troops Tetiana Ostaschenko, after receiving information about the number and distribution by dates, battalions of tactical first aid kits delivered from the United States, there was no doubt that the aid was reaching the addressee.

"The last stage of my investigation is a trip to the front line, where I spoke with several brigades. And not only with brigade commanders, but also with platoon commanders and soldiers. Everyone said that they were provided with first-aid kits, body armor, and helmets. As far as I know, they are not sent to the front line, to the first line without proper equipment," the MP said.

Answering a question of who controls the process of supply and distribution of humanitarian aid, the MP said: "Our Ukrainian 'controllers.' There is a whole logistics service that is responsible for this. It interacts with our special services, works out routes. There is internal control in the Ministry of Defense. The ministry, as far as I know, according to its head, suggested that the United States and Great Britain appoint their representatives for verification or control. And the UK gave some people who have access to supplies and can control the process. And the United States has not yet given such people. But I think they may appear soon. That is, the ministry is completely open and, if there are any questions about state assistance, it is ready to answer them and provide any information."

According to Cherniev, information in the media that supposedly humanitarian aid from the United States does not reach the frontline in full was beneficial to Russia and was aimed at quarreling the two strategic partners.

"First of all, it was beneficial for Russia, because its task is to create as many problems as possible for the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, because they are well aware that this strengthens our position, helps us in the war. And one of the goals is to destroy trust between Ukraine and Western countries, in particular, between Ukraine and the United States, as strategic partners," Cherniev said.

