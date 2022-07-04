Facts

11:16 04.07.2022

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Lysychansk after heavy fighting – General Staff

After heavy fighting for the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were forced to withdraw from their positions and lines, according to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday evening, July 3.

"Amid the multiple superiority of the Russian occupying forces in artillery, aviation, multiple launch rocket systems, ammunition and personnel, the continuation of the defense of the city would lead to fatal consequences. In order to save the lives of the Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw," the AFU said.

The General Staff said the defenders of Luhansk and other regions of Ukraine heroically fulfill their civil and military duties. "We continue the struggle. Unfortunately, for success, steel will and patriotism are not enough, material and technical resources are needed," the AFU said.

The General Staff also expressed their conviction in the return of the city under control and in the victory of Ukraine in the future.

