Occupiers shell Lysychansk on Wed morning, casualties reported – Luhansk authorities

On Wednesday morning, Russian occupiers shelled residential areas of Lysychansk, significantly destroyed high-rise buildings, the rubble is being sorted out, information about the dead and wounded is being specified, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"An hour ago, the Russians shelled Lysychansk, casualties are reported. At about 6:30 am, the enemy from heavy weapons opened fire on residential areas of one of the districts of Lysychansk. High-rise buildings have been significantly destroyed. Information on the number of dead and wounded is being specified. There is a lot of rubble. Rescuers are trying to save alive," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.