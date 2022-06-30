Ukrainian units not planning to retreat from Lysychansk, enemy has no success - AFU General Staff

Ukrainian units are not planning a retreat from Lysychansk, at this time the enemy has no success, said Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"At this time, there is no retreat in the plans of the units that carry out tasks for the defense of the settlement of Lysychansk. Tasks are performed for the defense of the settlement. In the morning, the enemy also began conducting assault operations from different directions against our defense. The troops are carrying out tasks, the battle continues, at this time the enemy has no success," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.