10:58 06.06.2022

Ninety-eight people evacuated from Lysychansk on Sunday

The situation with the shelling is difficult, so the residents of Lysychansk finally realized that they would not be able to wait it out: 98 people were evacuated on Sunday, said head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"In total, 98 people were able to evacuate today. The departure was provided by the police, state emergency workers, military and volunteers. Secretly managed to overcome the dangerous path and have already exhaled with relief," Haidai wrote on the Telegram.

Tags: #evacuation #lysychansk
