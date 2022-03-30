Facts

Lysychansk come under intense enemy shelling, houses destroyed, people stay under rubble – Emergency Service

Lysychansk come under intense enemy shelling, houses destroyed, people stay under rubble – Emergency Service

On Wednesday morning, Lysychansk in Luhansk region was subjected to intense enemy shelling, there is destruction of houses, rescuers found one dead person under the rubble, search and rescue operations continue, according to the State Emergency Service.

"In the morning, Lysychansk shuddered from intense shelling. There is significant destruction of residential multi-storey buildings. There are probably people under the rubble. Thirteen rescuers and three units of equipment of the State Emergency Service of Luhansk region are working at the scene of the incident," the agency said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The report clarifies that currently five people have been rescued, eight have been evacuated to safe places, rescuers have found one dead person under the rubble. "The works continue. Information about the dead and injured is being clarified," the State Emergency Service informs.

