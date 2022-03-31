Two children die from shelling in Lysychansk – State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service reports the death of two children as a result of the shelling of Lysychansk by Russian troops on March 30, and one person was killed in Severodonetsk on March 31.

"The shelling in Luhansk region does not subside. In Lysychansk, two small children aged almost two and eight years were killed. Yesterday, on March 30, it was impossible to pick up several injured and dead residents of Lysychansk from the streets for hours due to the intensity of shelling," the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram channel.

According to the State Emergency Service, on Wednesday evening a school caught fire in Severodonetsk due to shelling by Russian troops, and a tank for oil products caught fire in Lysychansk.

"Today, March 31, as a result of the shelling of the residential sector of Severodonetsk, a house was destroyed. Rescuers rescued two citizens and, unfortunately, pulled one person out of the rubble without signs of life," the message says.

Currently, according to the State Emergency Service, firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a warehouse on an area of 200 square meters in Severodonetsk.

Also in Pryvillia and Kreminna, due to Russian shelling, dry grass and reeds caught fire in an open area.

The State Emergency Service informs that on March 30, some 260 citizens were evacuated from Lysychansk, 25 people were evacuated from Rubizhne, 73 from Severodonetsk, 58 from Kreminna, and 13 from Popasna.