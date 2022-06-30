Russian invaders launch airstrike on Lysychansk oil refinery

The Russian occupation forces attacked from their an oil refinery in Lysychansk, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"Yesterday, several airstrikes were made on Lysychansk, causing multiple destructions. The airstrikes hit the territory of the oil refinery and Vovchoyarivka district. The building of the police station was completely destroyed. One sabotage and reconnaissance group was eliminated near Verkhniokamyanka yesterday," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

The local authorities do not have enough time to calculate the number of destroyed houses, Haidai said.

"The body of a woman without signs of life was found in the cellar of one of them after the fire was extinguished," he said.

The invaders also shell the territories along the Siversky Donets River.